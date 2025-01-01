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Breaking the Deadlock

A Republic — If We Can Keep It

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 3m 36s

How can democracy endure another 250 years? What will it really take to keep the republic going? The BREAKING the DEADLOCK panel wrestles with this question, exploring tensions around leadership, generational divides, and the challenges of a fragmented information age.

Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
How to Fix an Election: Preview
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:56
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election — Open
Panelists face a dramatic hypothetical scenario against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 0:56
Watch 2:18
Breaking the Deadlock
Protect the Vote — or Step Aside?
Would you risk arrest to protect the democratic process? A tense, hypothetical showdown over protest
Clip: S2026 E3 | 2:18
Watch 1:15
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life — Open
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 1:15
Watch 0:32
Breaking the Deadlock
Gambling With Your Life: Preview
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 0:32
Watch 4:23
Breaking the Deadlock
The Get-Rich Trap: Inside a Gambling Spiral
See how nonstop notifications push one fan from a small bet into deep losses.
Clip: S2026 | 4:23
Watch 2:27
Breaking the Deadlock
Are Gambling Apps Too Powerful? Inside the Crackdown
New limits push back on live bets and the algorithms powering gambling apps.
Clip: S2026 | 2:27
Watch 3:24
Breaking the Deadlock
Is AI Targeting Young Sports Fans Into Sports Betting?
AI betting predictions spark debate over data use, targeting, and risks for young gamblers.
Clip: S2026 | 3:24
Watch 1:56
Breaking the Deadlock
How Gambling Hooks Us — and When It Goes Too Far
Watch this clip to learn what makes betting so tempting, and why that thrill isn’t always harmless.
Clip: S2026 | 1:56
Watch 2:21
Breaking the Deadlock
Why Young Men Might Back Online Gambling Limits
Young men may actually want stricter online gambling limits. Here’s why.
Clip: S2026 | 2:21
Latest Episodes
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  • DEADLOCK: an election story
Watch 55:34
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Episode: S2026 E3 | 55:34
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 56:05
Watch 54:38
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: A Matter of Life and Death
Experts engage a hypothetical scenario of reproductive rights and end-of-life decisions.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:38
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:05
Watch 55:42
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Breaking the Deadlock
an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50