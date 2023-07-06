The Amazing Expandable Clubhouse/The Town Picnic

Extras
Elinor's new fish friend has grown legs! / The kids come up with a special dance routine.
Elinor and her friends have a curious and fun adventure when they go camping.
The kids investigate a mysterious drumming sound. /The kids wonder why they need to sleep.
Elinor learns about how birds forage for food./Elinor gives Señor Tapir a going away gift.
Jorge and Elinor explore why moths have different colors and designs on their wings.
When Olive gets a case of the hiccups, she and Jorge find out if all animals get hiccups.
Jorge and Olive explore the world of flowers and the reasons why they are so colorful.
Jorge and Elinor learn about flies and how they can fly around without getting dizzy.
The kids learn about moths. / The kids learn that certain fruits grow in certain seasons.
Ari and Olive make Backyard Soup for Elinor. / Elinor learns about dandelions.
Olive wants to have a party with real butterflies! / The kids learn about spiderwebs.
The kids help Hazel grow a garden./Elinor and the Exploring Club play music in the forest.
Olive has too many books! / The kids make a Nature Walk for Nature Day.
The kids learn how Ari and other bats hear so well./The kids wonder how some animals hear.
The kids meet Gael the Lynx, who runs really fast. / Ari makes a new friend named Rocky.