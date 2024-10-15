100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elinor Wonders Why

Tasty Rainbow / Olive gets the Big Picture

Season 2 Episode 12 | 23m 25s

The kids learn the benefits of eating different foods. / Olive tries to take the perfect picture of a puffin.

Aired: 11/03/24
Extras
Watch 2:02
Elinor Wonders Why
Give it a Rest!
Elinor and Olive sing to Ari about how it's important to get rest to be strong.
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:02
Watch 1:33
Elinor Wonders Why
The Nose Knows
On the search for fungi, the kids sing a song about the importance of our sense of smell!
Clip: S2 E4 | 1:33
Watch 1:08
Elinor Wonders Why
Strawberry Smoothies
Ms. Beaver shows Elinor, Ari, and Olive how to make a strawberry smoothie - yum!
Clip: S2 E3 | 1:08
Watch 2:16
Elinor Wonders Why
Forests Can Grow Back
After a fire burns down part of the forest, Elinor learns about how forests can regrow.
Clip: S2 E7 | 2:16
Watch 2:27
Elinor Wonders Why
Super Spy
Siggy shows Elinor, Ari, and Olive how squirrels can move without being noticed.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:27
Watch 1:41
Elinor Wonders Why
A Teachers Day Surprise
Elinor, Ari, Olive, and Siggy sneak by Ms. Mole to surprise her for Teachers Day.
Clip: S2 E4 | 1:41
Watch 1:27
Elinor Wonders Why
Baby Miri, Brother Ari
Ari reflects on how Miri needs extra help as a baby, and his role as a big brother.
Clip: S2 E7 | 1:27
Watch 2:29
Elinor Wonders Why
Baby Bird, Big Kid Bird
Elinor, Olive, and Ari observe some birds and see how they're like baby Miri and Ari.
Clip: S2 E7 | 2:29
Watch 1:37
Elinor Wonders Why
Water in the Air
In the cloud forest, Elinor, Ari, and Olive sing a song about the water in the air around us.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:37
Watch 1:37
Elinor Wonders Why
Ari's Loose Tooth
After a big bite of an apple, Ari's wiggly tooth falls out!
Clip: S2 E5 | 1:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • That's So Interesting
  • Elinor Wonders Why Season 2
  • Elinor Wonders Why Season 1
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Going with the Tide / Slime Time
The kids try to build a sandcastle. / The kids learn about slime.
Episode: S2 E10 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
A Little Help / Elinor’s Meadow
Olive and Ari have a disagreement. / The kids learn about meadows.
Episode: S2 E11 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Flower Power / The Snow Must Go On
The kids try to get animals to the Flower Garden. / The kids’ snow sculptures get ruined!
Episode: S2 E8 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
The Fright Stuff / Doug the Mold
The kids tell spooky stories of amazing creatures. / The kids learn about mold!
Episode: S2 E9 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor’s Nest/Foody Fuel
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
Episode: S2 E2 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Teacher’s Day/The Nose Knows
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Spice is Nice/Ari’s Muscles
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
The Violin Lesson/Flying High
Olive gets inspired to play the violin./The kids fly high in a hot air balloon.
Episode: S2 E1 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Junior Ranger Elinor/Big Brother
Elinor learns about forest fires./Ari’s upset because Miri gets all the attention.
Episode: S2 E7 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Just Mist/Crayon Quest
The kids take a field trip to a Cloud Forest./The kids learn how crayons are made.
Episode: S2 E6 | 23:25