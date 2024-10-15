Flower Power / The Snow Must Go On

Extras
Siggy shows Elinor, Ari, and Olive how squirrels can move without being noticed.
After a big bite of an apple, Ari's wiggly tooth falls out!
Elinor and her mom, Ranger Rabbit, sing a song about how forests change and grow.
When Elinor's shell walks away, the kids observe that the shell is actually a hermit crab.
In the cloud forest, Elinor, Ari, and Olive sing a song about the water in the air around us.
After a fire burns down part of the forest, Elinor learns about how forests can regrow.
Elinor, Ari, Olive, and Siggy sneak by Ms. Mole to surprise her for Teachers Day.
Ari reflects on how Miri needs extra help as a baby, and his role as a big brother.
Elinor, Olive, and Ari observe some birds and see how they're like baby Miri and Ari.
Mr. Beaver shows Elinor, Olive, and Ari how he makes crayons with wax and dye.
The kids learn the benefits of eating different foods. / Olive tries to take the perfect picture.
Olive and Ari have a disagreement. / The kids learn about meadows.
The kids try to build a sandcastle. / The kids learn about slime.
The kids tell spooky stories of amazing creatures. / The kids learn about mold!
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
The kids take a field trip to a Cloud Forest./The kids learn how crayons are made.
Elinor learns about forest fires./Ari’s upset because Miri gets all the attention.
Elinor and her friends learn about germs./Ari has a loose tooth!
Olive gets inspired to play the violin./The kids fly high in a hot air balloon.
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.