A Little Help / Elinor’s Meadow

Extras
Elinor and Olive sing to Ari about how it's important to get rest to be strong.
On the search for fungi, the kids sing a song about the importance of our sense of smell!
Ms. Beaver shows Elinor, Ari, and Olive how to make a strawberry smoothie - yum!
After a fire burns down part of the forest, Elinor learns about how forests can regrow.
Siggy shows Elinor, Ari, and Olive how squirrels can move without being noticed.
Elinor, Ari, Olive, and Siggy sneak by Ms. Mole to surprise her for Teachers Day.
Ari reflects on how Miri needs extra help as a baby, and his role as a big brother.
Elinor, Olive, and Ari observe some birds and see how they're like baby Miri and Ari.
In the cloud forest, Elinor, Ari, and Olive sing a song about the water in the air around us.
After a big bite of an apple, Ari's wiggly tooth falls out!
The kids learn the benefits of eating different foods. / Olive tries to take the perfect picture.
The kids try to build a sandcastle. / The kids learn about slime.
The kids try to get animals to the Flower Garden. / The kids’ snow sculptures get ruined!
The kids tell spooky stories of amazing creatures. / The kids learn about mold!
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.
Olive gets inspired to play the violin./The kids fly high in a hot air balloon.
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.
The kids take a field trip to a Cloud Forest./The kids learn how crayons are made.
Elinor and her friends learn about germs./Ari has a loose tooth!