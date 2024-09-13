The Fright Stuff / Doug the Mold

Extras
Elinor and Olive face a fear of heights and take a ride in Ms. Mole's hot air balloon.
Elinor, Olive, and Ari take inspiration from a family of ducks to make their own nest.
With inspiration from different birds, Elinor, Ari, and Olive make their own nest.
Elinor, Ari, and Olive notice that birds fly at different heights for different reasons.
Elinor, Ari, and Olive follow a cricket outside to figure out why it makes noise.
When Olive plays violin for Elinor and Ari, she gets interrupted by a mysterious sound.
The kids observe a lizard eating and sing about how it's good to eat different foods!
Elinor, Olive, Ari, and Koa find and observe a hungry lizard together.
On the search for fungi, the kids sing a song about the importance of our sense of smell!
Ms. Beaver shows Elinor, Ari, and Olive how to make a strawberry smoothie - yum!
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.
Olive gets inspired to play the violin./The kids fly high in a hot air balloon.
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.
The kids take a field trip to a Cloud Forest./The kids learn how crayons are made.
Elinor and her friends learn about germs./Ari has a loose tooth!
Elinor learns about forest fires./Ari’s upset because Miri gets all the attention.
Elinor's new fish friend has grown legs! / The kids come up with a special dance routine.
The kids investigate a mysterious drumming sound. /The kids wonder why they need to sleep.
Elinor learns about how birds forage for food./Elinor gives Señor Tapir a going away gift.