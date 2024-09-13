100 WVIA Way
Elinor Wonders Why

The Fright Stuff / Doug the Mold

Season 2 Episode 9 | 23m 25s

The kids tell spooky stories of amazing creatures. / The kids learn about mold!

Aired: 10/06/24
Extras
Watch 1:26
Elinor Wonders Why
A Hot Air Balloon Ride
Elinor and Olive face a fear of heights and take a ride in Ms. Mole's hot air balloon.
Clip: S2 E1 | 1:26
Watch 1:18
Elinor Wonders Why
Duck Observations
Elinor, Olive, and Ari take inspiration from a family of ducks to make their own nest.
Clip: S2 E2 | 1:18
Watch 1:52
Elinor Wonders Why
Time to Build!
With inspiration from different birds, Elinor, Ari, and Olive make their own nest.
Clip: S2 E2 | 1:52
Watch 1:37
Elinor Wonders Why
Finding Chickee
Elinor, Ari, and Olive notice that birds fly at different heights for different reasons.
Clip: S2 E1 | 1:37
Watch 1:50
Elinor Wonders Why
Music of Crickets
Elinor, Ari, and Olive follow a cricket outside to figure out why it makes noise.
Clip: S2 E1 | 1:50
Watch 1:22
Elinor Wonders Why
Violin Practice
When Olive plays violin for Elinor and Ari, she gets interrupted by a mysterious sound.
Clip: S2 E1 | 1:22
Watch 2:57
Elinor Wonders Why
Eating Different Things is Where it's At
The kids observe a lizard eating and sing about how it's good to eat different foods!
Clip: S2 E2 | 2:57
Watch 1:02
Elinor Wonders Why
One Hungry Lizard
Elinor, Olive, Ari, and Koa find and observe a hungry lizard together.
Clip: S2 E2 | 1:02
Watch 1:33
Elinor Wonders Why
The Nose Knows
On the search for fungi, the kids sing a song about the importance of our sense of smell!
Clip: S2 E4 | 1:33
Watch 1:08
Elinor Wonders Why
Strawberry Smoothies
Ms. Beaver shows Elinor, Ari, and Olive how to make a strawberry smoothie - yum!
Clip: S2 E3 | 1:08
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • That's So Interesting
  • Elinor Wonders Why Season 2
  • Elinor Wonders Why Season 1
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Teacher’s Day/The Nose Knows
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
The Violin Lesson/Flying High
Olive gets inspired to play the violin./The kids fly high in a hot air balloon.
Episode: S2 E1 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor’s Nest/Foody Fuel
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
Episode: S2 E2 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Spice is Nice/Ari’s Muscles
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Just Mist/Crayon Quest
The kids take a field trip to a Cloud Forest./The kids learn how crayons are made.
Episode: S2 E6 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Clean Captain/The Moment of Tooth
Elinor and her friends learn about germs./Ari has a loose tooth!
Episode: S2 E5 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Junior Ranger Elinor/Big Brother
Elinor learns about forest fires./Ari’s upset because Miri gets all the attention.
Episode: S2 E7 | 23:25
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor’s Fishy Friend/Do the Crane Dance
Elinor's new fish friend has grown legs! / The kids come up with a special dance routine.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
The Little Drummer/Rest is Best
The kids investigate a mysterious drumming sound. /The kids wonder why they need to sleep.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:55
Watch 24:56
Elinor Wonders Why
Feed the Birds/Señor Tapir Says Adios
Elinor learns about how birds forage for food./Elinor gives Señor Tapir a going away gift.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:56