Fascinating Fails

How 1800s Parties Discovered Anesthesia

Season 1 Episode 2 | 18m 51s

Before general anesthesia, surgery was a gruesome affair. The only reason we now have the pain relief we do is because of...parties. Maren Hunsberger follows the story of anesthetic gasses from the Old Operating Theatre in London through to today's science of modern anesthesia.

Aired: 01/07/24
Funding for FASCINATING FAILS is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 17:20
Fascinating Fails
Invasion of the Toxic Toads: Nature's Most Successful Failure
How do these toads keep failing upward, and what can we do about it?
Episode: S1 E5 | 17:20
Watch 19:51
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Save the World (with Fungus)
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
Episode: S1 E4 | 19:51
Watch 16:09
Fascinating Fails
How Pigeon Poop Helped Unlock the Universe’s Secrets
Is it bird poop? Is it a bomb? Nope. It’s the Big Bang! A hiss heard only by accident.
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:09
Watch 18:53
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Invent A Color
The substance that colors most of our modern world was invented…by accident.
Episode: S1 E1 | 18:53
