Fascinating Fails

How To Accidentally Save the World (with Fungus)

Season 1 Episode 4 | 19m 51s

How did a moldy melon from Peoria, Illinois save more than half a billion lives? And what does it have to do with using killer viruses to make people better when they’re sick? It’s all down to one notorious lab accident that most people would have just thrown in the trash. Curiosity in the face of failure is what gave us modern antibiotics…and the viruses that just might save us from superbugs.

Aired: 03/03/24
Funding for FASCINATING FAILS is provided by the National Science Foundation.
