Fascinating Fails

How To Accidentally Invent A Color

Season 1 Episode 1 | 18m 53s

One of the most colorful accidents in history, malaria, and...genetically engineered bacteria?! These are all part of the story behind the color purple. Maren Hunsberger travels through time in London to follow the thread of purple's story from ancient plants to the industrial revolution, and all the way to a lab growing microbes that could just save the world's water.

Aired: 12/03/23
Funding for FASCINATING FAILS is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 17:20
Fascinating Fails
Invasion of the Toxic Toads: Nature's Most Successful Failure
How do these toads keep failing upward, and what can we do about it?
Episode: S1 E5 | 17:20
Watch 19:51
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Save the World (with Fungus)
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
Episode: S1 E4 | 19:51
Watch 16:09
Fascinating Fails
How Pigeon Poop Helped Unlock the Universe’s Secrets
Is it bird poop? Is it a bomb? Nope. It’s the Big Bang! A hiss heard only by accident.
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:09
Watch 18:51
Fascinating Fails
How 1800s Parties Discovered Anesthesia
The only reason we have general anesthesia today is because of a Victorian party drug.
Episode: S1 E2 | 18:51
