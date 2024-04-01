100 WVIA Way
WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Fascinating Fails

Invasion of the Toxic Toads: Nature's Most Successful Failure

Season 1 Episode 5 | 17m 20s

Say hello to the Cane Toad: the epitome of failing upward. Join the Fascinating Fails team as we explore how we may need to rethink our idea of what an ‘invasive species’ is, and find out ways YOU can help fight the climate crisis—it’s as simple as taking a picture!

Aired: 03/31/24
Funding for FASCINATING FAILS is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Watch 19:51
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Save the World (with Fungus)
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
Episode: S1 E4 | 19:51
Watch 16:09
Fascinating Fails
How Pigeon Poop Helped Unlock the Universe’s Secrets
Is it bird poop? Is it a bomb? Nope. It’s the Big Bang! A hiss heard only by accident.
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:09
Watch 18:51
Fascinating Fails
How 1800s Parties Discovered Anesthesia
The only reason we have general anesthesia today is because of a Victorian party drug.
Episode: S1 E2 | 18:51
Watch 18:53
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Invent A Color
The substance that colors most of our modern world was invented…by accident.
Episode: S1 E1 | 18:53
