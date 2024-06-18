100 WVIA Way
Fascinating Fails

How a Kitchen Mishap Changed Science Forever

Season 1 Episode 7 | 16m 16s

Whoever said baking is a science definitely knew what they were talking about. In this episode of Fascinating Fails, we explore how a kitchen tip changed science forever. This breakthrough has become a staple in science, but actually owes its accidental beginnings to ancient cooking traditions. Plus…a trip to a seaweed farm?!

Aired: 06/16/24
Funding for FASCINATING FAILS is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 18:07
Fascinating Fails
Allergies: Why Does Your Body Hate You?
Did you know that a completely failed experiment helped us to understand our allergies?
Episode: S1 E6 | 18:07
Watch 17:20
Fascinating Fails
Invasion of the Toxic Toads: Nature's Most Successful Failure
How do these toads keep failing upward, and what can we do about it?
Episode: S1 E5 | 17:20
Watch 19:51
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Save the World (with Fungus)
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
Episode: S1 E4 | 19:51
Watch 16:09
Fascinating Fails
How Pigeon Poop Helped Unlock the Universe’s Secrets
Is it bird poop? Is it a bomb? Nope. It’s the Big Bang! A hiss heard only by accident.
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:09
Watch 18:51
Fascinating Fails
How 1800s Parties Discovered Anesthesia
The only reason we have general anesthesia today is because of a Victorian party drug.
Episode: S1 E2 | 18:51
Watch 18:52
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Invent A Color
The substance that colors most of our modern world was invented…by accident.
Episode: S1 E1 | 18:52
