How Pigeon Poop Helped Unlock the Universe’s Secrets

Extras
How do these toads keep failing upward, and what can we do about it?
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
The only reason we have general anesthesia today is because of a Victorian party drug.
The substance that colors most of our modern world was invented…by accident.
Latest Episodes
How do these toads keep failing upward, and what can we do about it?
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
The only reason we have general anesthesia today is because of a Victorian party drug.
The substance that colors most of our modern world was invented…by accident.