Fascinating Fails

How Pigeon Poop Helped Unlock the Universe’s Secrets

Season 1 Episode 3 | 16m 09s

The sound that gave us the answer to one of the universe's biggest mysteries was discovered...completely by accident. This noise let science move on to explore what the heck our universe is doing today, and spoiler alert: we only understand what a measly 5% of our universe is made of.

Aired: 02/04/24
Funding for FASCINATING FAILS is provided by the National Science Foundation.
