100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fascinating Fails

How Moldy Bread Can Change Your Brain

Season 1 Episode 8 | 19m 38s

A grisly medieval plague of holy fire. An experiment gone wrong. And…the CIA? All of these unlikely elements weave together in the story of the accidental discovery that brought us LSD. Plus, why scientists today are studying how psychedelics could be used to treat mental illnesses like depression, addiction, OCD, and more.

Aired: 06/30/24
Funding for FASCINATING FAILS is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 16:16
Fascinating Fails
How a Kitchen Mishap Changed Science Forever
How an accidental seaweed cooking tip went from the kitchen to the laboratory…and then everywhere.
Episode: S1 E7 | 16:16
Watch 18:07
Fascinating Fails
Allergies: Why Does Your Body Hate You?
Did you know that a completely failed experiment helped us to understand our allergies?
Episode: S1 E6 | 18:07
Watch 17:20
Fascinating Fails
Invasion of the Toxic Toads: Nature's Most Successful Failure
How do these toads keep failing upward, and what can we do about it?
Episode: S1 E5 | 17:20
Watch 19:51
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Save the World (with Fungus)
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
Episode: S1 E4 | 19:51
Watch 16:09
Fascinating Fails
How Pigeon Poop Helped Unlock the Universe’s Secrets
Is it bird poop? Is it a bomb? Nope. It’s the Big Bang! A hiss heard only by accident.
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:09
Watch 18:51
Fascinating Fails
How 1800s Parties Discovered Anesthesia
The only reason we have general anesthesia today is because of a Victorian party drug.
Episode: S1 E2 | 18:51
Watch 18:52
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Invent A Color
The substance that colors most of our modern world was invented…by accident.
Episode: S1 E1 | 18:52
Latest Episodes
Watch 16:16
Fascinating Fails
How a Kitchen Mishap Changed Science Forever
How an accidental seaweed cooking tip went from the kitchen to the laboratory…and then everywhere.
Episode: S1 E7 | 16:16
Watch 18:07
Fascinating Fails
Allergies: Why Does Your Body Hate You?
Did you know that a completely failed experiment helped us to understand our allergies?
Episode: S1 E6 | 18:07
Watch 17:20
Fascinating Fails
Invasion of the Toxic Toads: Nature's Most Successful Failure
How do these toads keep failing upward, and what can we do about it?
Episode: S1 E5 | 17:20
Watch 19:51
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Save the World (with Fungus)
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
Episode: S1 E4 | 19:51
Watch 16:09
Fascinating Fails
How Pigeon Poop Helped Unlock the Universe’s Secrets
Is it bird poop? Is it a bomb? Nope. It’s the Big Bang! A hiss heard only by accident.
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:09
Watch 18:51
Fascinating Fails
How 1800s Parties Discovered Anesthesia
The only reason we have general anesthesia today is because of a Victorian party drug.
Episode: S1 E2 | 18:51
Watch 18:52
Fascinating Fails
How To Accidentally Invent A Color
The substance that colors most of our modern world was invented…by accident.
Episode: S1 E1 | 18:52