How Moldy Bread Can Change Your Brain

Extras
How an accidental seaweed cooking tip went from the kitchen to the laboratory…and then everywhere.
Did you know that a completely failed experiment helped us to understand our allergies?
How do these toads keep failing upward, and what can we do about it?
How did a famous lab accident end up saving more than half a billion lives…and is it true?
Is it bird poop? Is it a bomb? Nope. It’s the Big Bang! A hiss heard only by accident.
The only reason we have general anesthesia today is because of a Victorian party drug.
The substance that colors most of our modern world was invented…by accident.
Latest Episodes
