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Firing Line

Geoffrey Hinton

Season 2026 Episode 47 | 26m 46s

As AI races toward superintelligence, Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton, "the godfather of AI," warns of existential threats, discusses Nvidia's Jensen Huang, calls for U.S.–China cooperation, and considers our moral obligations to conscious machines.

Aired: 11/12/26
Extras
Watch 56:46
Firing Line
AMERICA AT 250 – PURSUING A MORE PERFECT UNION
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Special: 56:46
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Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: S2025 E45 | 26:46
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Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
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Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
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Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
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Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
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Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
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Tim Alberta
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