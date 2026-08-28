Marjorie Taylor Greene

Extras
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
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Baroness Dambisa Moyo, weighs the risks and the implications for the economy as bond markets roil.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox discusses polarization, alienation, and how to disagree without contempt.
Salman Rushdie reflects on surviving an attempted murder, reclaiming his life, and writing again.
Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon unveils a $750B affordable housing and community development project.
Why is democratic socialism gaining momentum? Colorado House candidate Melat Kiros makes the case.
Neil Gorsuch discusses the heroes of the American Revolution and the importance of civics education.
Stanley McChrystal discusses the role of the military in America’s 250-year-old democracy.
Eva Moskowitz examines America’s education crisis and obstacles to reform.