Melat Kiros

Extras
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
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Neil Gorsuch discusses the heroes of the American Revolution and the importance of civics education.
Stanley McChrystal discusses the role of the military in America’s 250-year-old democracy.
Eva Moskowitz examines America’s education crisis and obstacles to reform.
Jon Meacham examines our triumphs and tragedies through his book “American Struggle."
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution.
Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution.
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler discuss Trump’s immigration policy recorded in February.
Tamir Hayman, former chief of Israeli military intelligence, examines shortcomings of the Iran war.