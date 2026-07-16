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Firing Line

Stanley McChrystal

Season 2026 Episode 30 | 26m 46s

Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.) discusses the role of the military in America’s 250-year-old democracy, the dangers of politicizing the troops, the importance of presidential character, and the responsibilities citizens bear for preserving freedom.

Aired: 07/16/26
Extras
Watch 56:46
Firing Line
AMERICA AT 250 – PURSUING A MORE PERFECT UNION
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Special: 56:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: S2025 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
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Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
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