Anthony Kennedy

Extras
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
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Jim Mattis and Ryan Holiday examine the ancient philosophy that inspired America’s founders.
After the sudden death of her daughter, Danielle Crittenden reports from the front lines of grief.
Jeffrey Rosen and Yuval Levin discuss America’s founding documents.
Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Lanhee Chen breaks down what’s driving America’s health care dysfunction.
Philip Wallach and Oona Hathaway confront Congress' diminished power and how to fix it.
Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the 1929 stock market crash and how we may learn from it.
Jim Clyburn has announced he is running for reelection at 85, discusses race in American politics.
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran.
Firing Line looks back at interviews with experts about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.