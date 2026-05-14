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Firing Line

Jim Mattis / Ryan Holiday PART TWO - 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Season 2026 Episode 20 | 26m 46s

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday examine the ancient philosophy that inspired America’s founders — and why its lessons on courage, duty, and leadership matter more than ever 250 years later.

Aired: 05/14/26
Extras
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Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
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