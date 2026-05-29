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Firing Line

Tamir Hayman

Season 2026 Episode 22 | 24m 10s

Gen. (res.) Tamir Hayman, former chief of Israeli military intelligence, examines successes and shortcomings of the Iran war, why key objectives remain unmet, and why American public opinion is a national security concern for Israel.

Aired: 05/28/26
Extras
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