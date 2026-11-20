Extras
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
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Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton warns of existential threats and discusses Nvidia's Jensen Huang.
Rahm Emanuel warns his party against overreach and takes aim at democratic socialists.
Jennifer Palmieri explains why Democrats could win in Republican strongholds.
Ambassador Mike Huckabee defends Trump’s war in Iran, confronts American support for Israel.
Sen. Thom Tillis explains why he’s now working to get Hegseth out of the Pentagon.
Danny Meyer takes on tipping, AI in restaurants, Anthony Bourdain, and New York City Mayor Mamdani.
Anne Applebaum explains how an alliance of ideologues and grifters is remaking U.S. foreign policy.
Baroness Dambisa Moyo, weighs the risks and the implications for the economy as bond markets roil.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox discusses polarization, alienation, and how to disagree without contempt.
Salman Rushdie reflects on surviving an attempted murder, reclaiming his life, and writing again.