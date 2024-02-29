100 WVIA Way
GARDENFIT

A Vase for Every Flower

Season 2 Episode 202 | 26m 46s

Frances Palmer, renowned ceramicist, avid gardener and photographer, selects flowers from her extensive cutting gardens to pair with her creations of functional vessels made of white porcelain, terracotta, stoneware and earthenware. She captures these stunning compositions with photography for her socials. Long hours in the garden and studio create posture issues, which she learns how to correct.

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 03/17/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
GARDENFIT
Bees, Blooms & Bracelets
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Edible Classroom
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Season 2 Trailer
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.
Preview: 3:00
GARDENFIT
One Vision – Two Coasts
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Thinking Outside the Boxwoods
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Wild Wild West
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Barefoot and Fancy Free at 95
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Saffron Splendor
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Clipped to Perfection
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Stable Vegetarian
We visit a vegetarian gardener as he makes a unique fitness plan in his produce paradise.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Little Worlds with Big Ideas
Creating delicate miniature worlds causes wrist pain; self-message provides relief.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Painting with Nature
An artist incorporates nature into his work; shoulder pain is reduced with easy movements.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Field of Dreams
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Sticks and Stones
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
