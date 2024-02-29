100 WVIA Way
GARDENFIT

Sticks and Stones

Season 2 Episode 204 | 26m 46s

Environmental artist Patrick Dougherty is known for his life-sized sculptures built using only sticks and saplings and exhibited around the world. We visit one of these, along with his home, surrounded by stick fences, stone archways, paths and walls--all of which he built himself. Patrick is given a series of movements to increase flexibility in the ankle and restore function to the lower legs.

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 03/17/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Watch 3:00
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Field of Dreams
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Little Worlds with Big Ideas
Creating delicate miniature worlds causes wrist pain; self-message provides relief.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Painting with Nature
An artist incorporates nature into his work; shoulder pain is reduced with easy movements.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Meet Renny Reynolds
Gardening on a grand scale causes grand aches; pruning adjustments are the solution.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Welcome to the Jungle
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Zen Garden
Enjoy a Japanese garden and see how balancing your body promotes pain-free weeding.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46