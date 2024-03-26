Thinking Outside the Boxwoods

Extras
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
We visit a vegetarian gardener as he makes a unique fitness plan in his produce paradise.
A gardener spends her time planting heirloom crops and embraces fitness in her life.
An artist incorporates nature into his work; shoulder pain is reduced with easy movements.
Creating delicate miniature worlds causes wrist pain; self-message provides relief.
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
