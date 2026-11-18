Extras
Explore the origins, translations, and interpretations of sacred or revered texts.
Are we now as a species, headed for wisdom or catastrophe?
Explore pilgrimages, an important part of religions and spiritual traditions.
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Discussing the search for God, perhaps the oldest of all spiritual quests.
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Explore the oppositional relationship between love and fear, with Carlos Santana.
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Why did UNESCO declare 2007 as "the year of Jalaluddin Rumi"?
Latest Episodes
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Mayan Curandera Espiritu Flordemayo and Greenland Shaman Angaangaq on connecting with nature.
Dr. Ed Tick, Kate Dahlstedt and Azim Khamisa explore the power of forgiveness and atonement.
Aboriginal Elder Bill Harney and Dr. Stephen Aizenstat explore dreams, dreaming and the dreamtime.
Scholars and authors Karen Armstrong & Robert Thurman discuss the nature of the spiritual journey.
Grammy-winning musician Joanne Shenandoah and Rev. Alan Jones explore the power of sacred music.
Authors and spiritual teachers Ravi Ravindra and Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee on the search for unity.
Teachers and authors Sraddhalu Ranade and Peter Russell explore approaches to human consciousness.
Lama Lhanang Rinpoche and Estella Loretto explore art as a path to spiritual awakening.
Brother David Stendl-Rast, Rabbi Jonathan Omer-Man and Sufi Maata Lynn Barron discuss the Divine.
Father Thomas Keating hosts a unique discussion with spiritual leaders and contemplatives.