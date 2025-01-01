Last Day on Set

Extras
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Larry and Alphy are on the hunt for Dex Sutton, but Larry has a moment of self doubt.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Alphy visits the police station to make amends with Geordie after their fight.
The cast and creator of Grantchester sat down for one last roundtable discussion about the series.
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
The CeCe's team receives some exciting news, but is it too good to be true?
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Geordie has a wardrobe malfunction, but Miss Scott is putting her foot down.
Rishi Nair gives a tour of the set of Grantchester, from the meadows to the vicarage and more.
Latest Episodes
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Grantchester Season 11
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Grantchester Season 10
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Grantchester Season 9
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Grantchester Season 8
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Grantchester Season 7
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Grantchester Season 6
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Grantchester Season 5
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Grantchester Season 4
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Grantchester Season 3
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Grantchester Season 2
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Grantchester Season 1
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.