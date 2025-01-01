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Grantchester

Episode 6 Scene

Season 11 Episode 6 | 1m 04s

Mr. Switch has some exciting news for Cathy and Mrs. C., but is it too good to be true?

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:29
Grantchester
Episode 6 Preview
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Preview: S11 E6 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 5 Preview
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Preview: S11 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:02
Grantchester
Episode 5 Scene
Geordie has a wardrobe malfunction, but Miss Scott is putting her foot down.
Clip: S11 E5 | 1:02
Watch 2:57
Grantchester
Set Tour with Rishi Nair
Rishi Nair gives a tour of the set of Grantchester, from the meadows to the vicarage and more.
Clip: S11 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 4 Preview
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Preview: S11 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:06
Grantchester
Episode 4 Scene
Leonard warns Geordie about a trouble-maker afoot in the village.
Clip: S11 E4 | 1:06
Watch 2:53
Grantchester
Words of Wisdom
From the sage to the hilarious, the characters of Grantchester always share their bits of wisdom.
Clip: S11 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 3 Preview
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Preview: S11 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:21
Grantchester
Episode 3 Scene
Leonard and Geordie are worried about Alphy.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:21
Watch 2:37
Grantchester
Tessa Peake-Jones' Tour of the Vicarage
Tessa Peake-Jones, AKA Mrs. C., gives a special, behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic vicarage.
Clip: S11 | 2:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 11
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
Grantchester
Episode 5
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Episode: S11 E5 | 53:04
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Episode: S11 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:03
Grantchester
Episode 3
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Episode: S11 E3 | 53:03
Watch 52:53
Grantchester
Episode 2
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:53
Watch 52:16
Grantchester
Episode 1
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:16
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05