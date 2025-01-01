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Grantchester

Episode 4 Scene

Season 11 Episode 4 | 1m 06s

Leonard warns Geordie about a trouble-maker afoot in the village, while Larry's already got the surprising suspect in custody.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 4 Preview
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Preview: S11 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:53
Grantchester
Words of Wisdom
From the sage to the hilarious, the characters of Grantchester always share their bits of wisdom.
Clip: S11 | 2:53
Watch 1:21
Grantchester
Episode 3 Scene
Leonard and Geordie are worried about Alphy.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:21
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 3 Preview
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Preview: S11 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
Grantchester
Tessa Peake-Jones' Tour of the Vicarage
Tessa Peake-Jones, AKA Mrs. C., gives a special, behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic vicarage.
Clip: S11 | 2:37
Watch 0:57
Grantchester
Episode 2 Scene
Alphy and Mira chat about his work as a crime-solving reverend.
Clip: S11 E2 | 0:57
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 2 Preview
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Preview: S11 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:25
Grantchester
Grantchester's Unconventional Murder Weapons
Look back on some of the most shocking murder weapons from the series.
Clip: S11 | 1:25
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
Watch the eleventh season of the beloved Mystery! series on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 1:57
Grantchester
Episode 1 Scene
While at a drive-in movie, Alphy and Geordie discuss what Alphy's recent dream could mean.
Clip: S11 E1 | 1:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 11
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
Grantchester
Episode 5
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Episode: S11 E5 | 53:04
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Episode: S11 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:03
Grantchester
Episode 3
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Episode: S11 E3 | 53:03
Watch 52:53
Grantchester
Episode 2
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:53
Watch 52:16
Grantchester
Episode 1
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:16
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05