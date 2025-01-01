What's Ahead in Season 11

Extras
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester Sunday, June 14, 9/8c.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Mrs. C. and Jack prepare for a visit from Daniel’s parents. Meanwhile, Alphy confides in Geordie.
The cast discuss the power of the family you choose vs. the family you're born into.
Rishi Nair and Robson Green break down the unique, special bond between Alphy and Geordie.
The cast discuss Cathy and Mrs. C.'s new boutique, CeCe's, and '60s fashion trends.
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Mrs. C. and Cathy plead for a last minute favor from Daniel.
The cast reminisce about some of their favorite scenes from the past 10 seasons.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Grantchester Season 10
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Grantchester Season 9
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Grantchester Season 8
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Grantchester Season 7
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Grantchester Season 6
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Grantchester Season 5
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Grantchester Season 4
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Grantchester Season 3
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Grantchester Season 2
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Grantchester Season 1
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Alphy and Geordie investigate the murder of a rock band member.
Leonard’s drinking lands him in jail overnight, but things escalate from there.
Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at an orphanage. When a body is found everything changes.
Alphy’s romantic dinner is interrupted by an unannounced visit from a familiar face.
Alphy faces a complication in his romantic life.
Easter celebrations in Grantchester take a somber turn with a suspicious death.
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.