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Grantchester

Season 11 Preview

Season 11 | 2m 00s

Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester. The eleventh season of the beloved Mystery! series will debut on Sunday, June 14, 2026 streaming on the PBS app, PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video and broadcasting at 9/8c on your local PBS station.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Preview: S10 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
Grantchester
Episode 8 Scene
Mrs. C. and Jack prepare for a visit from Daniel’s parents. Meanwhile, Alphy confides in Geordie.
Clip: S10 E8 | 1:24
Watch 2:02
Grantchester
Found Family
The cast discuss the power of the family you choose vs. the family you're born into.
Clip: S10 E8 | 2:02
Watch 2:32
Grantchester
Alphy & Geordie
Rishi Nair and Robson Green break down the unique, special bond between Alphy and Geordie.
Clip: S10 E8 | 2:32
Watch 2:01
Grantchester
1960s Fashion
The cast discuss Cathy and Mrs. C.'s new boutique, CeCe's, and '60s fashion trends.
Clip: S10 E7 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 7 Preview
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Preview: S10 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:17
Grantchester
Episode 7 Scene
Mrs. C. and Cathy plead for a last minute favor from Daniel.
Clip: S10 E7 | 1:17
Watch 2:55
Grantchester
10 Moments, 10 Seasons
The cast reminisce about some of their favorite scenes from the past 10 seasons.
Clip: S10 | 2:55
Watch 2:55
Grantchester
A Day on Set with Rishi Nair
Have you ever wondered what a day on the set of Grantchester is like? Rishi Nair gives us a behind-t
Clip: S10 | 2:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie investigate the murder of a rock band member.
Episode: S10 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
Leonard’s drinking lands him in jail overnight, but things escalate from there.
Episode: S10 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at an orphanage. When a body is found everything changes.
Episode: S10 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
Alphy’s romantic dinner is interrupted by an unannounced visit from a familiar face.
Episode: S10 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 2
Alphy faces a complication in his romantic life.
Episode: S10 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:17
Grantchester
Episode 1
Easter celebrations in Grantchester take a somber turn with a suspicious death.
Episode: S10 E1 | 52:17
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Episode: S9 E7 | 53:05