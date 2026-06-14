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Grantchester

Grantchester's Unconventional Murder Weapons

Season 11 | 1m 25s

Household knick-knacks, fashionable accessories, crafting tools...in Grantchester, murderers have certainly used them all. Look back on some of the most shocking murder weapons from the series.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:57
Grantchester
Episode 2 Scene
Alphy and Mira chat about his work as a crime-solving reverend until they're suddenly interrupted.
Clip: S11 E2 | 0:57
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 2 Preview
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Preview: S11 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 11 Preview
Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester Sunday, June 14, 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 2:00
Watch 1:57
Grantchester
Episode 1 Scene
While at a drive-in movie, Alphy and Geordie discuss what Alphy's recent dream could mean.
Clip: S11 E1 | 1:57
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
What's Ahead in Season 11
Rishi Nair, Robson Green and more share what audiences can look forward to in the final season.
Clip: S11 | 2:00
Watch 1:54
Grantchester
First Scene with Robson Green
Robson Green sat down to rewatch and reminisce about his very first scene in Grantchester.
Clip: S11 | 1:54
Watch 2:32
Grantchester
Alphy & Geordie
Rishi Nair and Robson Green break down the unique, special bond between Alphy and Geordie.
Clip: S10 E8 | 2:32
Watch 2:02
Grantchester
Found Family
The cast discuss the power of the family you choose vs. the family you're born into.
Clip: S10 E8 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Preview: S10 E8 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 11
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
Grantchester
Episode 5
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Episode: S11 E5 | 53:04
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Episode: S11 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:03
Grantchester
Episode 3
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Episode: S11 E3 | 53:03
Watch 52:53
Grantchester
Episode 2
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:53
Watch 52:16
Grantchester
Episode 1
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:16
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05