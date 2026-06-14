Tessa Peake-Jones' Tour of the Vicarage

Extras
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Leonard and Geordie are worried about Alphy.
Alphy and Mira chat about his work as a crime-solving reverend.
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Look back on some of the most shocking murder weapons from the series.
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester Sunday, June 14, 9/8c.
While at a drive-in movie, Alphy and Geordie discuss what Alphy's recent dream could mean.
Robson Green sat down to rewatch and reminisce about his very first scene in Grantchester.
Rishi Nair, Robson Green and more share what audiences can look forward to in the final season.
Latest Episodes
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Grantchester Season 11
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Grantchester Season 10
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Grantchester Season 9
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Grantchester Season 8
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Grantchester Season 7
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Grantchester Season 6
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Grantchester Season 5
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Grantchester Season 4
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Grantchester Season 3
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Grantchester Season 2
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Grantchester Season 1
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.