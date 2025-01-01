Words of Wisdom

Extras
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Leonard warns Geordie about a trouble-maker afoot in the village.
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Leonard and Geordie are worried about Alphy.
Tessa Peake-Jones, AKA Mrs. C., gives a special, behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic vicarage.
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Alphy and Mira chat about his work as a crime-solving reverend.
Look back on some of the most shocking murder weapons from the series.
Watch the eleventh season of the beloved Mystery! series on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester.
Latest Episodes
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Grantchester Season 11
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Grantchester Season 10
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Grantchester Season 9
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Grantchester Season 8
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Grantchester Season 7
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Grantchester Season 6
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Grantchester Season 5
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Grantchester Season 4
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Grantchester Season 3
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Grantchester Season 2
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Grantchester Season 1
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.