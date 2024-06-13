Extras
The world is changing in the dramatic and riveting new season of Grantchester.
Get a sneak peek at what's ahead in Season 9, premiering Sunday, June 16 at 9/8c.
Summer has arrived and the circus is in town, to (nearly) everyone's delight.
Check out some of the best moments at Grantchester's local pub over the years!
Tom Brittney tries giving Rishi Nair the inside scoop on the cast of Grantchester.
Kacey Ainsworth hosts a roundtable discussion with her fellow Season 8 stars.
Three cheers for the unofficial mascot of Grantchester — Dickens!
Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him.
After a man was poisoned at a bar, Larry goes there to investigate.
When a reclusive man is found dead, the investigation leads Alphy and Geordie to a shocking revelat
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy meets with the bishop.
Alphy attends a manor fundraiser, but festivities are cut short when a body is found in the basement
Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot.
Will receives a surprising offer that makes him question his life in Grantchester.
A murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.
Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead.