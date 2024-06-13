100 WVIA Way
Grantchester

Episode 4

Season 9 Episode 4 | 53m 05s

Alphy is invited to a party at a country manor, where he hopes to raise funds for the ailing church. The evening’s frivolities are cut short when a body is found in the basement.

Aired: 07/06/24 | Expires: 07/21/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, the investigation leads Alphy and Geordie to a shocking revelat
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Episode: S9 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
Episode: S9 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy meets with the bishop.
Episode: S9 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot.
Episode: S9 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 2
Amid an abandoned baby and a dead hotel manager discovery, Geordie is blindsided by Will's news.
Episode: S9 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:25
Grantchester
Episode 1
Will receives a surprising offer that makes him question his life in Grantchester.
Episode: S9 E1 | 52:25
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 6
Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him.
Episode: S8 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
A murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.
Episode: S8 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead.
Episode: S8 E4 | 53:05