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Great Performances

Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Rondo - Finale

Season 54 Episode 6 | 1m 26s

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the finale of Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with the New York Philharmonic.

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 1:13
Great Performances
Dudamel conducts "Imágenes Mestizas" by Tania León
Dudamel conducts the world premiere of "Imágenes Mestizas" by Tania León.
Clip: S54 E6 | 1:13
Watch 2:12
Great Performances
Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5
Dudamel conducts a section of Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with the New York Philharmonic.
Clip: S54 E6 | 2:12
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Adagietto
Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Adagietto with the New York Philharmonic.
Clip: S54 E6 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Dudamel Conducts the New York Philharmonic" Preview
Celebrate renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s arrival at the New York Philharmonic.
Preview: S54 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:02
Great Performances
Romeo (Daniel Bravo Hernández) Tells Friar Lawrence (Francis Jue) about Juliet
Romeo tells Friar Lawrence about meeting Juliet and his plan to marry her.
Clip: S54 E5 | 3:02
Watch 3:02
Great Performances
Romeo and Juliet Meet on the Balcony
Romeo and Juliet meet at Juliet's balcony at this production from the Public Theater.
Clip: S54 E5 | 3:02
Watch 2:59
Great Performances
The Nurse (Deirdre O'Connell) and Juliet (Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens) in Romeo & Juliet
Juliet waits impatiently for the Nurse to return with news of Romeo.
Clip: S54 E5 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Romeo & Juliet" Preview
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Preview: S54 E5 | 0:30
Watch 4:44
Great Performances
How do you prepare for a Shakespearean role?
The cast of Romeo & Juliet reflects on how they prepare for a Shakespearean role.
Clip: S54 E5 | 4:44
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
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