Extras
Dudamel conducts the world premiere of "Imágenes Mestizas" by Tania León.
Celebrate renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s arrival at the New York Philharmonic.
Gustavo Dudamel conducts the finale of Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with the New York Philharmonic.
Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Adagietto with the New York Philharmonic.
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Romeo and Juliet meet at Juliet's balcony at this production from the Public Theater.
Juliet waits impatiently for the Nurse to return with news of Romeo.
Romeo tells Friar Lawrence about meeting Juliet and his plan to marry her.
The cast of Romeo & Juliet reflects on how they prepare for a Shakespearean role.
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
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Celebrate renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s arrival at the New York Philharmonic.
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
A magical-realist portrait of painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death.
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Iurii Samoilov star in this production.
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.