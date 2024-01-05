100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Growing a Greener World

Mason Bee Revolution

Season 10 Episode 1002 | 26m 46s

Insect populations are on the decline, and their disappearance can impact our global ability to produce food. As these pollinator populations wane, the mason bee may be able to fill the gap until long-term solutions are discovered. Learn how easy it is to raise mason bees at home and increase the bounty of your garden.

Aired: 09/04/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Learning to Prune Like a Pro, In Your Own Home Landscape
Spend a day with a pruning guru and learn some tips to take the fear out of pruning.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Growing to Give
Former NFL player Jason Brown discusses learning to farm.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Urban Victory Gardens Project
Visit a historical Chicago victory garden where growing food is also growing communities.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Growing the Next Generation of Gardeners
Exposing children to gardening at a young age can transform their lives in positive ways.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Container Gardening Anywhere: What to Know Before You Grow
Recipes for successful container gardening no matter how small or large the space.
Episode: S11 E1110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
A Day in the Life at the GardenFarm™
A behind-the-scenes look at the personal and TV garden of host Joe Lamp’l.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
The Foodscape Revolution
Examples for success and beauty in foodscaping - or landscaping to include edibles.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
More Than Just a Seed
Not all seeds are created equal! Learn how to choose the perfect seeds for your garden.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Gardening to Feed Our Souls and Nourish Our Neighbors
See what gardeners across the country are doing to nourish their communities.
Episode: S11 E1113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Making More Plants by Propagating Your Garden
Grow your garden and expand your knowledge through propagation techniques from experts.
Episode: S11 E1112 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Growing a Greener World Season 12
  • Growing a Greener World Season 11
  • Growing a Greener World Season 10
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Year-Round Growing with Eliot Coleman
Tips to extend your growing season to grow year-round no matter where you live.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Locavores and Yard-sharing
Meet the young urbanites who are changing the way we grow and eat.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Small-Space Gardening
Clever design tricks you can use to create a growing space almost anywhere.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Abundant Harvest
Tips for achieving an abundant harvest and answers to questions that every gardener faces.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Hope for Heroes: The Farmer Veteran Coalition
The inspiring story of farmers who are feeding the country after defending it in uniform.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Greening Up the Places We Call Home
Take a tour inside one home constructed almost entirely out of repurposed materials.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Sonoma Valley Worm Farm: Where Are They Now?
Discover how worms can help you in your garden from worm castings to vermicompost tea.
Episode: S12 E1213 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
New Ways of Growing Our Favorite Vegetables
Thinking outside the pot. Unorthodox methods that produce big results in the home garden.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Redeeming Your Ground
“Redeeming the ground” is what one family did when they moved into a home no one wanted.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Growing a Greener World
Fall Garden Chores
Steps you can take now that will pay off when the next planting season rolls around.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46