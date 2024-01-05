Modern Homesteading

Extras
Spend a day with a pruning guru and learn some tips to take the fear out of pruning.
See what gardeners across the country are doing to nourish their communities.
Grow your garden and expand your knowledge through propagation techniques from experts.
Meet an Atlanta couple who have created paradise in their home garden for over 30 years.
Recipes for successful container gardening no matter how small or large the space.
A behind-the-scenes look at the personal and TV garden of host Joe Lamp’l.
Examples for success and beauty in foodscaping - or landscaping to include edibles.
Former NFL player Jason Brown discusses learning to farm.
Not all seeds are created equal! Learn how to choose the perfect seeds for your garden.
Exposing children to gardening at a young age can transform their lives in positive ways.
Thinking outside the pot. Unorthodox methods that produce big results in the home garden.
Steps you can take now that will pay off when the next planting season rolls around.
Master tomato grower shares innovative techniques that you can use to grow epic tomatoes.
Urban farming examples from front yard gardens to a mushroom-growing warehouse.
Take a tour inside one home constructed almost entirely out of repurposed materials.
Discover how worms can help you in your garden from worm castings to vermicompost tea.
Tips to extend your growing season to grow year-round no matter where you live.
The inspiring story of farmers who are feeding the country after defending it in uniform.
“Redeeming the ground” is what one family did when they moved into a home no one wanted.