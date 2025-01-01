100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness

Season 2 Preview

Season 2026 | 30s

After he’s betrayed by his childhood best friend, ex-Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself cancelled and living with his mum in his hometown of Tauranga. Charlie’s last chance to get back to Broadway is a modern take on Sherlock Holmes. The only thing standing in his way is his nemesis Jacqui and the loveable amateurs from Pizazz.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Happiness
Episode 5 Preview
Charlie’s impulsive vision disrupts the schedule; tensions flare, leading to frustration.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Happiness
Episode 6 Preview
Opening night dazzles, but simmering resentment could undo all Charlie’s hard work.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Happiness
Extra Moments of Happiness: The Characters
Go behind the scenes with the cast as they talk about characters in "Happiness."
Clip: S2025 | 2:11
Watch 0:30
Happiness
Episode 4 Preview
Under Charlie's direction, rehearsals flourish; while some shine, jealousy stirs conflict.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Happiness
Episode 3 Preview
Charlie champions Gloria’s vision, despite Adrian’s resistance.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
Happiness
Everybody (Charlie's Back)!
When Charlie returns home, he gets a rousing welcome he hadn't quite expected.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:45
Happiness
Extra Moments of Happiness: Composing for TV
The cast of "Happiness" shares their favorite songs from the series.
Clip: S2025 | 2:45
Watch 2:12
Happiness
Extra Moments of Happiness: The Drama
Learn more about the world of community theatre from the cast of "Happiness."
Clip: S2025 | 2:12
Watch 2:12
Happiness
Extra Moments of Happiness: The Music
Go behind the scenes to learn more about the music in "Happiness."
Clip: S2025 | 2:12
Watch 2:48
Happiness
Extra Moments of Happiness: Welcome to Tauranga!
Go behind the scenes with the cast and creators of "Happiness" to learn more about the series.
Clip: S2025 | 2:48
Latest Episodes
Watch 21:56
Happiness
Episode 5
Charlie’s impulsive vision disrupts the schedule; tensions flare, leading to frustration.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 21:56
Watch 22:30
Happiness
Episode 6
Opening night dazzles, but simmering resentment could undo all Charlie’s hard work.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 22:30
Watch 22:13
Happiness
Episode 3
Charlie champions Gloria’s vision, despite Adrian’s resistance.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 22:13
Watch 21:57
Happiness
Episode 4
Under Charlie's direction, rehearsals flourish; while some shine, jealousy stirs conflict.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 21:57
Watch 22:32
Happiness
Episode 1
After a setback on Broadway, director Charlie Summers returns to his hometown.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 22:32
Watch 21:55
Happiness
Episode 2
Charlie’s desperation to get back to Broadway draws him into the Pizazz local theater.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 21:55