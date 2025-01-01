Season 2 Preview

Extras
Charlie’s impulsive vision disrupts the schedule; tensions flare, leading to frustration.
Opening night dazzles, but simmering resentment could undo all Charlie’s hard work.
Go behind the scenes with the cast as they talk about characters in "Happiness."
Under Charlie's direction, rehearsals flourish; while some shine, jealousy stirs conflict.
Charlie champions Gloria’s vision, despite Adrian’s resistance.
When Charlie returns home, he gets a rousing welcome he hadn't quite expected.
The cast of "Happiness" shares their favorite songs from the series.
Learn more about the world of community theatre from the cast of "Happiness."
Go behind the scenes to learn more about the music in "Happiness."
Go behind the scenes with the cast and creators of "Happiness" to learn more about the series.
Latest Episodes