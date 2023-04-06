Help For Veterans & Military Families: Headstrong Project

Extras
Behavioral analysis, prescription compliance and more factors of successful treatment.
Research on rising rates among cultural groups, effective prevention, and more.
Treating anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating, and more food disorders.
Identifying risk factors, survivor grief, strategies for intervention, and more.
Self-reflection, connections, and more ways to improve neuroplasticity for healthy aging.
The role of environment and pre-existing risk factors in BPD has identified new therapies.
Recognizing anxiety or depression in children and when to seek medical treatment.
The brain biology behind relapse; the role of social and economic factors on mental health
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
A support organization designed to give opportunities to people living with mental illness
Coordinated care for adolescents experiencing hallucinations and other symptoms.
Brain scans revealing biological markers can aid with diagnosis & treatment of depression.
Prenatal choline supplements may offer prevention to decrease the risk of schizophrenia.
A ketogenic diet may help patients with bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and schizophrenia.
Potential long-term effects of Covid on mental health include depression and anxiety.
A holistic approach to medical care for the homeless makes mental health a priority.
Understanding the risk factors for homelessness and the need for mental health support.
The unique symptoms of PTSD in youth, and treatments specific to children after trauma.
A program specialized in academics and life skills for neurodiverse children.
Demystifying the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in youth.