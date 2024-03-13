100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hero Elementary

The Feed for Speed/An Uphill Task

Season 1 Episode 11 | 24m 55s

The class pet, Fur Blur, is competing in the school’s Super Pet Races. But, has Sparks’ Crew given her everything a pet needs to be ready to race?/AJ invents a wheeled robot that can do everything...except get up stairs. Sparks’ Crew has to figure out how to get the robot up the stairs in time for the big Invention Fair.

Aired: 06/15/20 | Expires: 09/20/24
Extras
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
When Fur Flies/Pumpkin Palooza
Something in the sky is causing trouble./The Crew saves the Pumpkin Palooza.
Episode: S1 E39 | 24:55
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
First Day of School, Part 1/First Day of School, Part 2
It’s our heroes’ first day at Hero Elementary./Sparks’ Crew goes on its first mission.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Squeak to Me/Team’s Song Theme Song
AJ builds a gadget for Fur Blur's squeaks. / Sparks' Crew wants to make a theme song.
Episode: S1 E34 | 24:56
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Back on Track/Switcheroo-er
Sparks' Crew learns about City Town./ AJ invents a gadget that switches everyone’s powers.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Heroes in Space, Part 1/Heroes in Space, Part 2
Sara and her friends celebrate the moon viewing. /Sparks' Crew looks for half of the moon.
Episode: S1 E33 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
AJ’s Extra Superpower, Part 1/AJ’s Extra Superpower, Part 2
A little girl’s toys keep disappearing./The team heads to Citytown Hero Con.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Sara Loses her Snap/A Soupie Mystery
Sara loses her superpowers./A mysterious creature has been sighted in Super Superior Lake.
Episode: S1 E32 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Looking Super/Schmubble Trouble
Sparks’ Crew teams up with Hail Caesar./Benny has a case of the “Schmubbles.”
Episode: S1 E31 | 24:55
Watch 3:40
Hero Elementary
Monumental Problem
Sparks' Crew comes to the rescue of famous hero, Athletica.
Clip: S1 E29 | 3:40
Watch 1:56
Hero Elementary
The Super Lift
Sara Snap is teacher for the day and the hero lesson is “Strength training!”
Clip: S1 E29 | 1:56
Latest Episodes
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Friends of the Forest/Chicken Hero
Our heroes learn that lots of paper is being wasted./Jetman Jones gets a super sidekick.
Episode: S1 E38 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
When Fur Flies/Pumpkin Palooza
Something in the sky is causing trouble./The Crew saves the Pumpkin Palooza.
Episode: S1 E39 | 24:55
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
First Day of School, Part 1/First Day of School, Part 2
It’s our heroes’ first day at Hero Elementary./Sparks’ Crew goes on its first mission.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Squeak to Me/Team’s Song Theme Song
AJ builds a gadget for Fur Blur's squeaks. / Sparks' Crew wants to make a theme song.
Episode: S1 E34 | 24:56
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Back on Track/Switcheroo-er
Sparks' Crew learns about City Town./ AJ invents a gadget that switches everyone’s powers.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Heroes in Space, Part 1/Heroes in Space, Part 2
Sara and her friends celebrate the moon viewing. /Sparks' Crew looks for half of the moon.
Episode: S1 E33 | 24:55
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Search and Rescue/Secret Lives of Teachers
The kids follow hot and cold clues./The crew is shocked to see Mr. Sparks on the weekend.
Episode: S1 E26 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Teacher of the Year/The Sweet Smell of Success
Mr. Sparks gets the "Hero Teacher of the year" award! / Invisigirl makes a cake invisible.
Episode: S1 E40 | 24:56
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
AJ’s Extra Superpower, Part 1/AJ’s Extra Superpower, Part 2
A little girl’s toys keep disappearing./The team heads to Citytown Hero Con.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Sara Loses her Snap/A Soupie Mystery
Sara loses her superpowers./A mysterious creature has been sighted in Super Superior Lake.
Episode: S1 E32 | 24:55