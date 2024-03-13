100 WVIA Way
Hero Elementary

Kite Delight/Little Lost Horse

Season 1 Episode 23 | 24m 55s

When a young boy’s kite is ruined, Sparks’ Crew tries to help him make a new kite. But, the team has a lot to learn about how wind moves things. / When a little girl loses a toy horse on a beach, Sparks’ Crew comes to the rescue. But, it looks like the toy horse may have been washed away. How can they find it?

Aired: 08/19/20 | Expires: 09/20/24
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
When Fur Flies/Pumpkin Palooza
Something in the sky is causing trouble./The Crew saves the Pumpkin Palooza.
Episode: S1 E39 | 24:55
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
First Day of School, Part 1/First Day of School, Part 2
It’s our heroes’ first day at Hero Elementary./Sparks’ Crew goes on its first mission.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Squeak to Me/Team’s Song Theme Song
AJ builds a gadget for Fur Blur's squeaks. / Sparks' Crew wants to make a theme song.
Episode: S1 E34 | 24:56
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Back on Track/Switcheroo-er
Sparks' Crew learns about City Town./ AJ invents a gadget that switches everyone’s powers.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Heroes in Space, Part 1/Heroes in Space, Part 2
Sara and her friends celebrate the moon viewing. /Sparks' Crew looks for half of the moon.
Episode: S1 E33 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
AJ’s Extra Superpower, Part 1/AJ’s Extra Superpower, Part 2
A little girl’s toys keep disappearing./The team heads to Citytown Hero Con.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Sara Loses her Snap/A Soupie Mystery
Sara loses her superpowers./A mysterious creature has been sighted in Super Superior Lake.
Episode: S1 E32 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Looking Super/Schmubble Trouble
Sparks’ Crew teams up with Hail Caesar./Benny has a case of the “Schmubbles.”
Episode: S1 E31 | 24:55
Watch 3:40
Hero Elementary
Monumental Problem
Sparks' Crew comes to the rescue of famous hero, Athletica.
Clip: S1 E29 | 3:40
Watch 1:56
Hero Elementary
The Super Lift
Sara Snap is teacher for the day and the hero lesson is “Strength training!”
Clip: S1 E29 | 1:56
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Search and Rescue/Secret Lives of Teachers
The kids follow hot and cold clues./The crew is shocked to see Mr. Sparks on the weekend.
Episode: S1 E26 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Teacher of the Year/The Sweet Smell of Success
Mr. Sparks gets the "Hero Teacher of the year" award! / Invisigirl makes a cake invisible.
Episode: S1 E40 | 24:56
