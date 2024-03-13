100 WVIA Way
Hero Elementary

Sound of Ice Cream/The Reflection Connection

Season 1 Episode 14 | 24m 56s

When an ice cream truck is accidentally made invisible, Sparks’ Crew has to rely on the sound of the truck’s music to track and find it./ When a flying super-glue-gadget goes haywire, people everywhere are getting stuck! Only the light beam from an unsticky gadget can free them...but that gadget is stuck too! How will Sparks’ Crew move the light beam to help unstick everyone?

Aired: 06/28/20 | Expires: 09/20/24
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:56
Watch 24:56
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:55
Watch 3:40
Hero Elementary
Monumental Problem
Sparks' Crew comes to the rescue of famous hero, Athletica.
Clip: S1 E29 | 3:40
Watch 1:56
Hero Elementary
The Super Lift
Sara Snap is teacher for the day and the hero lesson is “Strength training!”
Clip: S1 E29 | 1:56
Watch 24:55
Hero Elementary
Friends of the Forest/Chicken Hero
Our heroes learn that lots of paper is being wasted./Jetman Jones gets a super sidekick.
Episode: S1 E38 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:56
Watch 24:56
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Search and Rescue/Secret Lives of Teachers
The kids follow hot and cold clues./The crew is shocked to see Mr. Sparks on the weekend.
Episode: S1 E26 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Hero Elementary
Teacher of the Year/The Sweet Smell of Success
Mr. Sparks gets the "Hero Teacher of the year" award! / Invisigirl makes a cake invisible.
Episode: S1 E40 | 24:56
Watch 24:55
Watch 24:55
