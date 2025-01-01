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Hispanic Heritage Awards

Mon Laferte – 2026 Social Justice Award Honoree

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 4m 02s

Go beyond her five-time Latin Grammy-winning music and learn more about Mon Laferte’s activism and advocacy as she receives the 2026 Social Justice Award.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – 2026 Inspira Award Honoree
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:12
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – “Gladiador” / “Progreso” con Orquesta
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – “Vida Normal” con Orquesta
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 2:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – Dignity, Love, Immigrants & Feminism
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:56
Watch 4:26
Hispanic Heritage Awards
DannyLux performs “Ya No Estás” (Live!)
DannyLux performs “Ya No Estás” live with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:26
Watch 4:32
Hispanic Heritage Awards
RaiNao performs “Gualero REFF12.31” (Live!)
RaiNao performs “Gualero REFF12.31” live with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:32
Watch 3:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Lisa Lisa performs “I Wonder If I Take You Home” (Live!)
Lisa Lisa celebrates 40 years of her single “I Wonder If I Take You Home.”
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:02
Watch 5:05
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Gloria Trevi – Iconic Ballad Medley (Live!) with Orchestra
Gloria Trevi performs a medley of iconic ballads with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:05
Watch 3:48
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Daymé Arocena performs Celia Cruz classic “Quimbara” (Live!)
Daymé Arocena performs Celia Cruz classic “Quimbara” with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:48
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