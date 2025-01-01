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Hispanic Heritage Awards

Mon Laferte – Dignity, Love, Immigrants & Feminism

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 2m 56s

Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism, and all of the activists who work behind the scenes to effect change as she accepts the 2026 Social Justice Award.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – 2026 Inspira Award Honoree
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:12
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – “Gladiador” / “Progreso” con Orquesta
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – “Vida Normal” con Orquesta
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 4:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – 2026 Social Justice Award Honoree
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:02
Watch 4:26
Hispanic Heritage Awards
DannyLux performs “Ya No Estás” (Live!)
DannyLux performs “Ya No Estás” live with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:26
Watch 4:32
Hispanic Heritage Awards
RaiNao performs “Gualero REFF12.31” (Live!)
RaiNao performs “Gualero REFF12.31” live with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:32
Watch 3:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Lisa Lisa performs “I Wonder If I Take You Home” (Live!)
Lisa Lisa celebrates 40 years of her single “I Wonder If I Take You Home.”
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:02
Watch 5:05
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Gloria Trevi – Iconic Ballad Medley (Live!) with Orchestra
Gloria Trevi performs a medley of iconic ballads with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:05
Watch 3:48
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Daymé Arocena performs Celia Cruz classic “Quimbara” (Live!)
Daymé Arocena performs Celia Cruz classic “Quimbara” with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:48
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