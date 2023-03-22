Extras
Elias learns that Ana was planning to catch a flight to Thailand.
Elias and Alicia begin their own investigation, working as a team.
Alicia gives up the name of her mole to Eva – if Eva will spend the day with Elias.
Latest Episodes
After Ramon Saura's funeral, Ana decides to talk to the press.
Juan Elias wakes from a car crash with amnesia, a suspect in his niece's disappearance.
Imprisoned, Heredia continues to plan his revenge against his former partner.
Pol tries to reconstruct his father’s plan. Meanwhile, Julieta has been kidnapped.
Alicia wakes up believing that Elias was the one who stabbed her, but can she prove it?
Alicia has been stabbed and Santi Mur is the main suspect.
Juan Elias has started to remember everything and shares his secrets with Alicia.
With Heredia in custody, Elias feels he's closer than ever to securing his freedom.
The investigation into Ana's disappearance begins.