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Independent Lens

Storming: Seasons of Care | Trailer

Season 28 Episode 4 | 30s

Exploring the depths of love, Storming: Seasons of Care follows a family providing 24-hour care for their son, Ryan, nearly 10 years after a traumatic brain injury left him in a coma. As his parents, Ken and Sue, navigate hope, grief, and uncertainty over Ryan's future, their journey reveals the resilience of love and the often invisible labor of caregiving.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Ghost in the Machine | Trailer
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Preview: S28 E1 | 0:30
Watch 7:32
Independent Lens
Fighting for Black Mothers in the Mississippi Delta | The Color Line Diaries
Black mothers and midwives fight a growing health crisis.
Special: 7:32
Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 4:56
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Can She Identify Indian Bread Blindfolded? | S2 E6
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Special: 4:56
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
Watch 6:25
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Happens When Indian Spices Meet Mexican Classics? | S2 E4
Try scrumptious Indian-Mexican dishes as South Asian flavors become more popular in America.
Special: 6:25
Watch 15:12
Independent Lens
Spice Road | This Bangladeshi Pizza Joint Was Ranked One of the Best in America | S2 E3
One of the best pizzas in America, according to The New York Times.
Special: 15:12
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Storming: Seasons of Care
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Episode: S28 E4
Watch 1:56:00
Independent Lens
Seeds
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Episode: S28 E3 | 1:56:00
Watch 1:26:00
Independent Lens
My Omaha
A filmmaker confronts injustice in his hometown as he reconnects with his conservative father.
Episode: S28 E2 | 1:26:00
Watch 1:36:43
Independent Lens
Ghost in the Machine
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Episode: S28 E1 | 1:36:43
Watch 1:26:04
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Episode: S27 E14 | 1:26:04
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Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
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A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
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Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
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Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
Episode: S27 E9 | 55:40