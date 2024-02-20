100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Insectarium

Butterfly Effect: Can Monarchs Avoid Extinction?

Season 1 Episode 5 | 11m 20s

Why are monarch butterflies disappearing? You may know them for their amazing migration, but over the past few decades, monarch butterflies have been part of a vanishing act that has scientists worried. Conservation biologists Ashley Fisher and Isis Howard show us what it takes to track monarch butterflies at an overwintering spot as they try to figure out what’s behind the population plunge.

Aired: 02/14/24
Funding for INSECTARIUM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 11:04
Insectarium
Why Bumble Bees Are the Fuzzy Heroes We Need
Bumble bees—vital and fuzzy pollinators—face unique threats amidst global insect declines.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:04
Watch 10:53
Insectarium
For Your Consideration: The Incredible… Roach!
Can you ever love a roach? The crucial role roaches play in ecosystems may surprise you!
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:53
Watch 11:10
Insectarium
Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret
Beneath ladybugs’ charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:10
Watch 10:46
Insectarium
What Makes Dragonflies So Extraordinary
Take flight with dragonflies and discover what makes them spectacular aerialists.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:46
Watch 9:59
Insectarium
Fireflies' Love Language Is Their Butts
Decode firefly flirting and their language of light with entomologist Jessica Ware.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:59
Latest Episodes
Watch 11:04
Insectarium
Why Bumble Bees Are the Fuzzy Heroes We Need
Bumble bees—vital and fuzzy pollinators—face unique threats amidst global insect declines.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:04
Watch 10:53
Insectarium
For Your Consideration: The Incredible… Roach!
Can you ever love a roach? The crucial role roaches play in ecosystems may surprise you!
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:53
Watch 11:10
Insectarium
Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret
Beneath ladybugs’ charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:10
Watch 10:46
Insectarium
What Makes Dragonflies So Extraordinary
Take flight with dragonflies and discover what makes them spectacular aerialists.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:46
Watch 9:59
Insectarium
Fireflies' Love Language Is Their Butts
Decode firefly flirting and their language of light with entomologist Jessica Ware.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:59