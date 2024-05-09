100 WVIA Way
Insectarium

How Ants Make Our Cities Healthier

Season 1 Episode 7 | 11m 04s

There are incredible miniature civilizations booming within our concrete jungles: ants! We don’t often think of urban areas as having “ecologies” but Amy Savage, Ph.D. studies the amazing diversity of ants making it work and how their newfound love of our cast-off carbs is making our cities greener.

Aired: 05/07/24
Funding for INSECTARIUM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
